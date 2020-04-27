OLD National Bancorp IN Acquires 37 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,140 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 39,049.2% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,390,972 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,419 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,230,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $868,556,000 after acquiring an additional 350,205 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 68.2% during the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 630,783 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $245,737,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 144.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 380,732 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $148,249,000 after acquiring an additional 225,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 444.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 239,300 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $93,179,000 after acquiring an additional 195,309 shares in the last quarter. 79.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $381.77 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $351.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $387.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.96. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $266.11 and a 1-year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The aerospace company reported $6.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.80 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.07 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 185.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.40 per share. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.74%.

In related news, CEO Marillyn A. Hewson sold 22,000 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.12, for a total transaction of $9,594,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,228,210.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Frank A. St sold 556 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.60, for a total transaction of $243,861.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,478.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,793 shares of company stock worth $17,313,473. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $469.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $438.86.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

