OLD National Bancorp IN Reduces Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,352 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,634 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 52,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,687,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 74,073 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after purchasing an additional 25,127 shares during the period. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 7,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other news, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at $1,165,795.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,689 shares of company stock worth $2,462,753 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Cfra upgraded shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.20.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $236.28 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. Amgen, Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.30 and a 12-month high of $244.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $220.74.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 33.57% and a return on equity of 85.52%. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.42 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.