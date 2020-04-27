Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 458,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,769 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GameStop were worth $2,786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GME. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in GameStop by 72.6% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GameStop in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven R. Koonin sold 34,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.36, for a total value of $184,362.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,271 shares in the company, valued at $135,452.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George E. Sherman, Jr. acquired 25,000 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.52 per share, for a total transaction of $113,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,127,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,097,484.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $4.25 target price on shares of GameStop in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.33.

Shares of GME opened at $4.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $307.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. GameStop Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.57 and a 12 month high of $9.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. GameStop had a positive return on equity of 2.29% and a negative net margin of 7.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that GameStop Corp. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game and consumer electronics retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game hardware; video game software; pre-owned and value video games; video game accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, memory cards, and other add-ons for use with video game hardware and software; and digital products, such as downloadable content, network points cards, prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards, and digitally downloadable software, as well as collectible products.

