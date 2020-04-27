Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,572 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,268 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.45% of Bank of Marin Bancorp worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMRC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,741 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 23,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 76,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,424,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William H. Mcdevitt, Jr. purchased 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.30 per share, with a total value of $199,160.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,807.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter Pelham sold 5,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $220,970.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,051 shares in the company, valued at approximately $744,617.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,560 shares of company stock worth $332,575 in the last ninety days. 5.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BMRC opened at $31.30 on Monday. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.80 and a 12 month high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $426.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $27.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.67 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 30.53%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.10%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BMRC. TheStreet cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. BidaskClub cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp operates as the holding company for Bank of Marin that provides a range of financial services primarily to professionals, small and middle-market businesses, individuals, and not-for-profit organizations in California, the United States. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts; and time certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts, and demand deposit marketplace accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry and insured cash sweep services.

