Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Allegiance Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,656 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,723 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $2,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ABTX. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 267,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,039,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiance Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 316.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 17,181 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 30,436.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 12,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 12,479 shares during the period. 51.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $25,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,828 shares in the company, valued at $3,524,924.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Umesh Jain sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.06, for a total value of $761,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,929.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,060 in the last three months. Insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $22.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $461.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.56. Allegiance Bancshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.39.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 21.50%. The firm had revenue of $47.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.60 million. Research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares Inc will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

ABTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. TheStreet cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Allegiance Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

