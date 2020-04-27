Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 161,841 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,251 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.13% of Change Healthcare worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHNG. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,221,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 5.2% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,428,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,765,000 after buying an additional 365,090 shares during the period. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 306,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after buying an additional 26,613 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Change Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,639,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Change Healthcare by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CHNG opened at $10.22 on Monday. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $17.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $808.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.66 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Change Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Raymond James raised Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Change Healthcare from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Change Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.21.

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

