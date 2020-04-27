Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 5,365 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 70,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,365 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Weis Markets by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 10,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Weis Markets by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Weis Markets by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Weis Markets from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th.

Shares of WMK opened at $48.54 on Monday. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $49.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26 and a beta of -0.15.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $902.39 million during the quarter. Weis Markets had a return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 1.92%.

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

