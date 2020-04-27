SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Stake Decreased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 15,884 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alerus Financial NA raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 9,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $642,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 5,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF stock opened at $97.01 on Monday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

