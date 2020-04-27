Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 21,807,156 Shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) by 96.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 725,108 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 21,807,156 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nokia Oyj were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nokia Oyj by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 67,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 15,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 384.6% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 125,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Nokia Oyj by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 93,450 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. 4.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

NOK opened at $3.39 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 billion, a PE ratio of -339,000.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.40. Nokia Oyj has a twelve month low of $2.34 and a twelve month high of $5.84.

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.04. Nokia Oyj had a negative net margin of 0.03% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Nokia Oyj will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, March 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Nokia Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $5.50 to $4.50 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.50.

About Nokia Oyj

Nokia Corporation engages in the network and technology businesses worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Ultra Broadband Networks, Global Services, IP Networks and Applications, and Nokia Technologies. It provides hardware, software, and services for telecommunications operators, enterprises, and related markets/verticals, including public safety and Internet of Things (IoT).

Featured Article: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.