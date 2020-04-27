Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 70,439 Shares of First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 38.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,747 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 70,439 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First of Long Island were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,569,000 after acquiring an additional 72,300 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 488,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,261,000 after acquiring an additional 12,173 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in First of Long Island by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 433,113 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,862,000 after acquiring an additional 6,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,248,000 after acquiring an additional 8,408 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in First of Long Island by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 219,520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 24,700 shares during the period. 55.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get First of Long Island alerts:

In related news, Director Michael N. Vittorio sold 6,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.27, for a total value of $152,883.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 107,596 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,758.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul T. Canarick bought 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $45,231.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 401,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,124,583. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 4,966 shares of company stock worth $78,602 over the last quarter. 5.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLIC opened at $14.73 on Monday. First of Long Island Corp has a 12 month low of $12.15 and a 12 month high of $25.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $350.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.06). First of Long Island had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $27.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that First of Long Island Corp will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of First of Long Island from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. First of Long Island has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

About First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, public bodies, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts and IOLA, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market products.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First of Long Island Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.