North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 6,500 Shares of Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $120,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Trupanion during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Trupanion by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $29.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -494.17 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average is $30.40. Trupanion Inc has a 1 year low of $20.84 and a 1 year high of $38.06.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 1.36% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $105.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.92 million. Analysts anticipate that Trupanion Inc will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

TRUP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lowered Trupanion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Trupanion from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.38.

In related news, Director H Hays Lindsley sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.96, for a total value of $119,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 38,966 shares of company stock worth $1,117,814. 13.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

See Also: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRUP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trupanion Inc (NASDAQ:TRUP).

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.