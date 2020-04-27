Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 169,005 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 48,389 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.36% of Cara Therapeutics worth $2,722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 45,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 1,524.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,258 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. 67.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.84 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $740.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cara Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.88 and a 52-week high of $27.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.58 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a negative net margin of 534.91%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics Inc will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

CARA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, Director Jeffrey L. Ives sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Scott Terrillion sold 2,721 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $42,338.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,963 shares of company stock valued at $422,002. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

