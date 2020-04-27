North Star Investment Management Corp. Makes New $158,000 Investment in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (NYSE:SKT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 31,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 109.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

In other news, SVP Charles Allen Worsham sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.96, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,663.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Virginia R. Summerell sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $73,224.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 34,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,933.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SKT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $12.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.50 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $9.20.

Shares of SKT stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.07. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.05 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.69). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 18.28% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $120.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.3575 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s payout ratio is 62.56%.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE:SKT), is a publicly-traded REIT headquartered in Greensboro, North Carolina that operates and owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 40 upscale outlet shopping centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states coast to coast and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.4 million square feet leased to over 2,900 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

