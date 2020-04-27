Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flushing Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FFIC) by 10.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,010 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flushing Financial were worth $2,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Flushing Financial in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,338 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,778 shares of the bank’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Flushing Financial by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,330 shares of the bank’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 2,514 shares during the period. 75.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Flushing Financial stock opened at $11.46 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.80 and a 200-day moving average of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $323.33 million, a PE ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.03. Flushing Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $8.86 and a 1-year high of $23.06.

Flushing Financial (NASDAQ:FFIC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $46.22 million for the quarter. Flushing Financial had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 8.31%. On average, equities analysts expect that Flushing Financial Co. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flushing Financial news, EVP Theresa Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $102,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,650.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria A. Grasso sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.55, for a total transaction of $82,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,415,525.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,800 shares of company stock valued at $29,198 over the last quarter. Insiders own 5.19% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Flushing Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Flushing Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flushing Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Flushing Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Flushing Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Flushing Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to consumers, businesses, and governmental units. It offers various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, demand accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

