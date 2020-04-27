Nuveen Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Regional Management Corp (NYSE:RM) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 38,241 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Regional Management were worth $2,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Regional Management by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,743 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Regional Management during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Regional Management by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,288 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,049,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Regional Management by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 117,649 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Regional Management by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,510 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,538,000 after buying an additional 2,092 shares during the period. 86.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on RM. ValuEngine lowered Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered Regional Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Regional Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

RM opened at $12.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $15.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 38.33 and a quick ratio of 38.33. The firm has a market cap of $140.58 million, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Regional Management Corp has a 1 year low of $10.42 and a 1 year high of $34.93.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.30. Regional Management had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.57%. The company had revenue of $97.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Regional Management Corp will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

Regional Management Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides various installment loan products primarily to customers with limited access to consumer credit from banks, thrifts, credit card companies, and other traditional lenders. The company offers small and large installment loans; loans to finance the purchase of furniture, appliances, and other retail products; insurance products, including credit life, credit accident and health, credit property, vehicle single interest, and credit involuntary unemployment insurance; collateral protection insurance; and property insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

