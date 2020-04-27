North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 2,196 Shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,455 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,196 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NorthWestern by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,814,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $130,034,000 after acquiring an additional 138,445 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,685,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,764,000 after buying an additional 215,553 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,342,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,359,000 after buying an additional 25,789 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 711,161 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,969,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 701,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,294,000 after buying an additional 103,353 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

In other NorthWestern news, VP H. Grahame Heather sold 3,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total transaction of $248,674.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,265 shares of company stock valued at $653,731 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

NWE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti upgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NorthWestern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

Shares of NYSE NWE opened at $56.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.43. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.18%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.