Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,594 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 3,655 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dime Community Bancshares were worth $2,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,779 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 12,477 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,445 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on DCOM shares. BidaskClub upgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.88.

DCOM stock opened at $15.85 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The stock has a market cap of $539.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.44 and its 200 day moving average is $18.65.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.07). Dime Community Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $43.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.87 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Avinash Reddy purchased 2,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.69 per share, with a total value of $39,380.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth J. Mahon purchased 10,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.69 per share, for a total transaction of $196,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 12,600 shares of company stock worth $251,280. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

About Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.