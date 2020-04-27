Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,144 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,034 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity BancShares were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 89,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Equity BancShares by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equity BancShares stock opened at $16.88 on Monday. Equity BancShares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $13.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.91. The firm has a market cap of $260.17 million, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $39.05 million for the quarter. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 12.76%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Equity BancShares Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EQBK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. ValuEngine lowered Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Equity BancShares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

