Nuveen Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Caesarstone Ltd (NASDAQ:CSTE) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 183,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 12,604 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Caesarstone were worth $2,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Caesarstone by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Caesarstone by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,546 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Caesarstone by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,655 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Caesarstone during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. 45.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Caesarstone from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of Caesarstone stock opened at $9.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.96. Caesarstone Ltd has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $317.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.57.

Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.09). Caesarstone had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $133.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.99 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Caesarstone Ltd will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Caesarstone Company Profile

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered quartz surfaces under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Australia, Canada, Israel, Europe, and internationally. Its engineered quartz slabs are used as countertops in residential kitchens, as well as serve the renovation and remodeling market.

