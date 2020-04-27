North Star Asset Management Inc. Acquires New Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,571 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 111.1% during the first quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 95 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.33, for a total value of $4,446,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,098,168.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.02, for a total value of $2,660,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,708,180.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 125,829 shares of company stock valued at $32,834,702. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $289.59 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $132.60 and a twelve month high of $316.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group upped their price target on NVIDIA from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.35.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

