Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI) by 39.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,656 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Atrion were worth $2,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Atrion by 277.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in Atrion by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atrion during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 65.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Atrion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of Atrion stock opened at $655.76 on Monday. Atrion Co. has a 12-month low of $579.00 and a 12-month high of $922.80. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.24 and a beta of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $662.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.48.

Atrion (NASDAQ:ATRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.47 million for the quarter. Atrion had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products for fluid delivery, cardiovascular, and ophthalmology applications worldwide. Its fluid delivery products include valves that fill, hold, and release controlled amounts of fluids or gasses for use in various intubation, intravenous, catheter, and other applications in the anesthesia and oncology fields, as well as promote infection control in hospital and home healthcare environments.

