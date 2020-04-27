Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,051 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,657 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Atlas Air Worldwide worth $2,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 161,354 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 63,122 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 9,986 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $1,174,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $21,054,000 after purchasing an additional 16,937 shares during the last quarter. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Atlas Air Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW opened at $29.72 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.94 and a 200 day moving average of $25.06. The company has a market cap of $776.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.97 and a 12-month high of $49.66.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.87. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $747.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $766.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, Director William J. Flynn sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $138,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 145,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,014,129.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen acquired 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.55 per share, for a total transaction of $526,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 147,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 34,646 shares of company stock worth $623,027 and have sold 56,748 shares worth $1,294,732. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

