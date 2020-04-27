Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:LOB) by 16.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 150,888 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 21,461 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,344,609 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,561,000 after purchasing an additional 28,892 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 649,384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,345,000 after purchasing an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,827 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,258,000 after purchasing an additional 17,540 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 372,623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,084,000 after buying an additional 81,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Live Oak Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $4,490,000. 45.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Huntley Garriott purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $56,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 85,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,860.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOB opened at $13.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $537.21 million, a PE ratio of 70.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.68. Live Oak Bancshares Inc has a 1 year low of $7.57 and a 1 year high of $20.46.

Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $45.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.07 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 1.72% and a net margin of 2.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Live Oak Bancshares Inc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LOB shares. BidaskClub raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Live Oak Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, and professionals in North Carolina, the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

