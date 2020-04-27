AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Holdings Trimmed by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,029 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AxoGen were worth $2,773,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in AxoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 135.7% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AxoGen during the 4th quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AxoGen by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,021 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AXGN shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

AXGN stock opened at $8.35 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.47, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AxoGen, Inc has a 1 year low of $7.16 and a 1 year high of $25.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.23. The firm has a market cap of $331.82 million, a PE ratio of -11.28 and a beta of 0.63.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AxoGen, Inc will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

