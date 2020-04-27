Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 199,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,971 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Omeros were worth $2,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Omeros by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Dohj LLC bought a new position in shares of Omeros in the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMER. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine raised shares of Omeros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Omeros in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Omeros in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Omeros has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.80.

NASDAQ:OMER opened at $16.55 on Monday. Omeros Co. has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.92. The firm has a market cap of $897.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.24). The company had revenue of $33.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.38 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Omeros Co. will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Omeros

Omeros Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

