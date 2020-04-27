Nuveen Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dillard’s by 0.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 35,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,572,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 59.0% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dillard’s in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dillard’s by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 16,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DDS shares. ValuEngine lowered Dillard’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Cfra lowered their price target on Dillard’s from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered Dillard’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down from $80.00) on shares of Dillard’s in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Dillard’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

NYSE DDS opened at $26.06 on Monday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $22.18 and a one year high of $86.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.71 and a 200 day moving average of $60.92. The company has a market capitalization of $643.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.01 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 6.15% and a net margin of 1.77%. Dillard’s’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.39%.

Dillard’s Profile

Dillard's, Inc operates retail department stores primarily in the Southeastern, Southwestern, and Midwestern areas of the United States. The company's stores offer a selection of merchandise, including fashion apparel for women, men, and children; accessories; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

