Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Banco Macro SA ADR (NYSE:BMA) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,500 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,162 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMA. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd grew its stake in Banco Macro by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd now owns 2,701,475 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,928,000 after purchasing an additional 290,741 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 4th quarter worth about $5,113,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 214,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,769,000 after acquiring an additional 100,666 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 116.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 174,187 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,314,000 after acquiring an additional 93,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Macro by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 95,249 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 38,482 shares in the last quarter. 20.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Macro stock opened at $14.51 on Monday. Banco Macro SA ADR has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $77.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $971.68 million, a P/E ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.77.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The bank reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $1.01. The firm had revenue of $460.02 million during the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 28.44%. As a group, analysts forecast that Banco Macro SA ADR will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

BMA has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Banco Macro from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Scotiabank cut Banco Macro from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

