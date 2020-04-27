Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Acquired by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) by 904.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,054 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 47.6% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 244,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,625,000 after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $46.18 on Monday. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a twelve month low of $39.33 and a twelve month high of $64.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.13.

