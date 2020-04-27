North Star Asset Management Inc. Sells 357 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,325 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 357 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,239,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,816,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553,788 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,708,586 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $238,075,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,950 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after purchasing an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Starbucks by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,809,447 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $598,687,000 after purchasing an additional 491,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total value of $140,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total value of $267,833.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares in the company, valued at $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Starbucks from $84.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Argus decreased their price target on Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

Shares of SBUX opened at $75.58 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $50.02 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.06.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.