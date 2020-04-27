North Star Asset Management Inc. Has $549,000 Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

North Star Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in Activision Blizzard by 12.6% in the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 7,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 74,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 43,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATVI opened at $66.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.17. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.84 and a 1-year high of $68.32. The company has a market cap of $51.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.18, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 23.18% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.37. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.71%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.61.

In other Activision Blizzard news, Director Robert J. Morgado sold 32,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.24, for a total transaction of $1,991,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,161 shares in the company, valued at $5,300,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 159,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $8,769,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

