North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 200 Shares of Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $63,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TWLO. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in Twilio in the third quarter valued at about $10,996,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 32,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,616,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the third quarter worth about $102,522,000. Xcel Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 32.5% in the fourth quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares during the period. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 39,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,895,000 after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.87, for a total transaction of $63,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chee Chew sold 7,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.62, for a total value of $959,702.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 127,829 shares of company stock valued at $14,318,434 over the last three months. 10.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $109.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.19 and a beta of 1.28. Twilio Inc has a 1 year low of $68.06 and a 1 year high of $151.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 8.34.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $331.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.85 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 27.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Twilio Inc will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Twilio in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler cut Twilio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $151.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Twilio from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.75.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

