Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 1,589,970 Shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Glu Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:GLUU) by 77.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,589,970 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Glu Mobile were worth $2,877,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $4,462,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $497,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Glu Mobile by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 157,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 22,995 shares during the period. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 950,647 shares of company stock valued at $6,807,865 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLUU stock opened at $8.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.16. Glu Mobile Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.98 and a 52 week high of $11.28.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Glu Mobile Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GLUU. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

