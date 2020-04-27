Macquarie Group Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 53,552 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,890 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in FLIR Systems were worth $2,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $69,343,000. Man Group plc boosted its position in shares of FLIR Systems by 408.8% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 225,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,767,000 after acquiring an additional 181,574 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in FLIR Systems by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,108,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $57,743,000 after acquiring an additional 150,350 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in FLIR Systems by 125.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 27,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 136,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in FLIR Systems by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,262,571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $117,812,000 after purchasing an additional 132,616 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FLIR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIR opened at $39.66 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.32. FLIR Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.48 and a beta of 1.36.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $489.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.55 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 9.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that FLIR Systems, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

FLIR Systems Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

