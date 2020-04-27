North Star Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

North Star Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,222 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,440 shares during the quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 27,396 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 3,144 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,465 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YUM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Friday, February 7th. BTIG Research downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Friday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.58.

NYSE YUM opened at $85.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.95 and a twelve month high of $119.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.36 and a 200 day moving average of $95.97.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.13). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 23.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Creed sold 45,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $4,617,315.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,619 shares in the company, valued at $19,919,254.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $307,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 80,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,221,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 54,110 shares of company stock valued at $5,282,677. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

Further Reading: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.