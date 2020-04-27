Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by MUFG Americas Holdings Corp

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TMO shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $341.00 to $383.00 in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $328.70 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $300.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $311.10. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $342.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $127.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

