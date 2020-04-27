MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Boosts Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 959,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,833 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $31,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. Efficient Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 312,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Pfizer from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Standpoint Research raised Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.03.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.38 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.88 and a 1-year high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

Featured Story: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.