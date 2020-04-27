MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Buys 936 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 501,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 1.2% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Chevron were worth $36,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 276.0% in the first quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 361 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC grew its position in Chevron by 84.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 396 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron stock opened at $87.01 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.54 and a 200-day moving average of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $162.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.62 and a beta of 1.17. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $127.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $96.59 per share, with a total value of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,961.26. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered shares of Chevron from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.90.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

