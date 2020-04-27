MCF Advisors LLC Invests $41,000 in Trane (NYSE:TT)

MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Trane (NYSE:TT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TT. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Trane during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truewealth LLC acquired a new stake in Trane in the first quarter worth $45,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Trane during the first quarter worth $50,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Trane in the 1st quarter valued at $95,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TT opened at $84.03 on Monday. Trane has a 52-week low of $32.58 and a 52-week high of $146.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $87.11.

Trane (NYSE:TT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Trane had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.15 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Trane will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. Trane’s payout ratio is 33.28%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TT. Zacks Investment Research cut Trane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Citigroup started coverage on Trane in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Trane from $114.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Bank of America lowered shares of Trane from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Trane from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trane presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.82.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

