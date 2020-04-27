UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,428 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after purchasing an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the period. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Citigroup decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.68.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.04, for a total value of $3,060,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,537,331.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UNH stock opened at $291.29 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71. The stock has a market cap of $270.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $256.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $270.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.