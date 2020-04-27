CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in CIT Group Inc. (NYSE:CIT) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of CIT Group worth $3,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 28.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,221,000 after buying an additional 60,845 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CIT Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in CIT Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its stake in shares of CIT Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 123,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,609,000 after purchasing an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CIT Group by 27.5% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 95,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 20,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CIT shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on CIT Group from $57.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of CIT Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of CIT Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CIT Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of CIT Group from $38.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. CIT Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In other CIT Group news, insider Robert C. Rubino bought 9,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $130,432.50. Also, Director Alan L. Frank bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $338,282.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders bought 76,950 shares of company stock valued at $1,188,085. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

CIT opened at $17.38 on Monday. CIT Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.02 and a 1 year high of $54.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -7.56 and a beta of 2.08.

CIT Group (NYSE:CIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported ($2.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($3.26). CIT Group had a positive return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. CIT Group’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CIT Group Inc. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. CIT Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.67%.

CIT Group Inc operates as the holding company for CIT Bank, N.A. that provides banking and related services to commercial and individual customers. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Consumer Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, leasing, and other financial and advisory services primarily to small and middle-market companies; factoring, receivables management products, and secured supply chain financing; equipment leasing and secured financing to railroads and non-rail companies; equipment financing to small businesses.

