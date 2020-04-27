Lincoln National Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,450 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 907 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,636.1% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 6,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 726 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 3,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.72, for a total value of $242,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,099 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,826.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 38,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $2,293,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,340,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,763 shares of company stock worth $4,256,037 over the last 90 days. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock opened at $59.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $42.86 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.91. The company has a market capitalization of $253.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.82.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Intel had a return on equity of 31.72% and a net margin of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $19.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ThinkEquity initiated coverage on Intel in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (down from $71.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. FIX raised their price target on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Intel from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intel from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.97.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

