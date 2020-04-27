Lincoln National Corp Has $916,000 Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Lincoln National Corp raised its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Watch Point Trust Co increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 32,723 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 9,324 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Management LLC now owns 30,517 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas increased its holdings in Medtronic by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 5,912 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $99.30 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic PLC has a one year low of $72.13 and a one year high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 41.38%.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak bought 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on MDT. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.26.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

