Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Okta, Inc. is a provider of identity for the enterprise. The Company’s product consists of Okta information technology Products and Okta for Developers. Okta IT Products include Single Sign-On, Mobility Management, Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, Lifecycle Management and Universal Directory. Okta for Developers include Complete Authentication, User Management, Application Programming Interface Access Management and Developer Tools. Okta, Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $151.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $134.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $155.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.28 and a beta of 0.88. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $156.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $125.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,098,731.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Patrick W. Grady sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.03, for a total transaction of $7,601,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 143,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,787,267.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 269,608 shares of company stock worth $34,768,640. Insiders own 14.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Okta by 2.7% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Okta by 48.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 51.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,836,000 after purchasing an additional 21,742 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Okta by 23.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Okta by 34.9% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

