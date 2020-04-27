Jacobi Capital Management LLC Sells 237 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Becton Dickinson and by 35.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $997,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 3.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 64,864 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,904,000 after buying an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 9.8% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,333 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,902,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 0.8% during the first quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 135,428 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $31,117,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in Becton Dickinson and by 8.0% during the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,153 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total transaction of $2,304,952.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $284.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Raymond James lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $288.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Cowen downgraded Becton Dickinson and from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $306.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Becton Dickinson and currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Shares of BDX opened at $268.17 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.99. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 1 year low of $197.75 and a 1 year high of $286.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $236.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $254.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 EPS. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

