Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) Shares Bought by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $2,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Clorox during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 69,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,577,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of Clorox by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Clorox by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,336,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,101,000 after acquiring an additional 207,856 shares during the period. 80.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CLX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Clorox from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $153.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Argus upgraded Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Cfra upgraded Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Clorox from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clorox from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.50.

CLX opened at $190.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $179.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.51. Clorox Co has a 1-year low of $144.12 and a 1-year high of $214.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.19.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.15. Clorox had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 133.50%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Clorox Co will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 22nd will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 21st. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.09%.

In other Clorox news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 2,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.62, for a total value of $345,483.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,868.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Denise Garner sold 870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $147,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,489 shares in the company, valued at $8,583,130. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 255,750 shares of company stock worth $43,218,097 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cleaning, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; and professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the Clorox, Dispatch, HealthLink, Clorox Healthcare, Hidden Valley, KC Masterpiece, and Soy Vay brands.

