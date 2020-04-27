Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) Position Lowered by Hartford Investment Management Co.

Hartford Investment Management Co. decreased its stake in shares of Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,817 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $2,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HRL. Palisade Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 216,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 20.7% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 43,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the period. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 87,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 19.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 0.4% during the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 236,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares during the period. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Jana L. Haynes sold 18,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $895,779.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,259 shares in the company, valued at $881,727.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Luis G. Marconi sold 11,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total transaction of $566,202.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 36,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,996.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,380 shares of company stock valued at $5,391,665 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.61 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.77. Hormel Foods Corp has a 52 week low of $37.00 and a 52 week high of $51.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.63, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.37 billion. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Hormel Foods Corp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a $0.2325 dividend. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.45%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.44.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other. It offers various perishable meat products, including fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products, such as canned luncheon meats, peanut butters, chilies, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hashes, stews, meat spreads, flour and corn tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, and other products.

