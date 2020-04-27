Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in FMC Corp (NYSE:FMC) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,818 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in FMC were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FMC during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of FMC by 520.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $88.20 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.32. FMC Corp has a 52 week low of $56.77 and a 52 week high of $108.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.42.

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. FMC had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that FMC Corp will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is 28.90%.

In other news, CEO Pierre R. Brondeau sold 82,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.83, for a total transaction of $8,652,039.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 231,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,294,981.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total transaction of $399,328.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,124.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of FMC in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, SpareBank 1 Markets AS upped their target price on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. FMC has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.12.

FMC Profile

FMC Corporation, a diversified chemical company, provides solutions, applications, and products for the agricultural, consumer, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, FMC Agricultural Solutions and FMC Lithium. The FMC Agricultural Solutions segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals, including insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides that are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

