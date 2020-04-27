Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Kessler Investment Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Kessler Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,875 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 7.3% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 56.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Amazon.com news, SVP David Zapolsky sold 352 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,300.19, for a total transaction of $809,666.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,235,262.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 380 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,135.14, for a total transaction of $811,353.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,466,327.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 725,314 shares of company stock worth $1,483,425,513 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com stock opened at $2,410.22 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,996.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,890.06. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,461.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,201.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The firm had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.98 EPS for the current year.

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up from $2,300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $2,450.00 price objective (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,350.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $2,250.00 to $2,275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,390.45.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

