Hartford Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Hartford Investment Management Co. lessened its holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. American Assets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $549,000. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 562,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,854,000 after acquiring an additional 29,213 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 688.0% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 21,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 18,632 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 109,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,028,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Simon Property Group by 4,162.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 9,865 shares in the last quarter. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $51.49 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.13 and its 200-day moving average is $126.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. Simon Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $42.25 and a 1 year high of $180.06. The company has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.56, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.31.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.98 per share, for a total transaction of $589,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 350,072 shares of company stock worth $19,745,593 over the last 90 days. 8.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SPG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $162.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America lowered shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $168.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Simon Property Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.21.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

