General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Decreased by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 26.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $91,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 636,593,379 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,104,382,000 after purchasing an additional 17,877,954 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,942,917 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,875,290,000 after buying an additional 4,182,509 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,095,740 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,337,166,000 after buying an additional 3,404,693 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in General Electric by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 110,285,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,230,790,000 after buying an additional 4,988,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $908,096,000. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Imperial Capital upped their price objective on shares of General Electric from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of General Electric from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. General Electric has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.03.

NYSE:GE opened at $6.26 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.21. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The company has a market capitalization of $54.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The firm had revenue of $26.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Electric will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

